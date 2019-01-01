Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genmab
Genmab Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting GMAB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.32% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Genmab maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genmab, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genmab was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genmab (GMAB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $29.00. The current price Genmab (GMAB) is trading at is $30.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
