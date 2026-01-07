Why Are Investors Paying Attention To Genmab Stock?

Shares of Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) are rising Wednesday after the Danish biotechnology company said it would partner with AI company Anthropic.

What’s Going On With The Partnership?

Genmab, which develops several late-stage investigational antibody medicines across solid tumors and hematological malignancies, will use custom, Claude-powered Anthropic models for data processing, analysis, and document generation. There will be guardrails and human oversight during the partnership.

“By reducing manual burden and enabling greater scale across our operations, our partnership with Anthropic will empower our teams to focus more time on high-value scientific and strategic work, with the goal of accelerating our path to patient impact,” said chief medical officer Tahamtan Ahmadi.

Genmab Shares Rise

GMAB Price Action: Shares were up 2.21% at $33.38 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

