General Motors CEO Backs Trump's Auto Tariffs As A Tool To 'Level The Playing Field'—'They've Taken The Time To Understand Our Industry'

In a recent interview, General Motors Co. GM CEO Mary Barra expressed her support for the auto tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, citing the unfair competition faced by U.S. automakers in the global market.

What Happened: Barra, in an interview at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything event, justified Trump’s tariffs, arguing that American car manufacturers face an unfair disadvantage because of foreign government subsidies and tax policies.

“For decades now, it has not been a level playing field for us automakers globally, with either tariffs or non-tariff trade barriers. So I think tariffs is one tool that the administration can use to level the playing field,” Barra said.

She also acknowledged an improvement in her relationship with Trump during his second term—a notable change for GM, which had previously clashed with the White House over its investments in foreign factories and electric vehicles, both of which ran counter to Trump's policies.

Barra also commended the administration for permitting tariff-free imports of parts from Canada and Mexico, as outlined in the free-trade agreement signed during Trump's first term. She remarked, "They've taken the time to understand our industry."

Why It Matters: GM’s support for Trump’s auto tariffs comes at a time when the company is grappling with tariff-related costs. The company could face tariffs of up to $5 billion because nearly half of the vehicles it sells in the U.S. are manufactured in overseas assembly plants. In April, GM’s CEO also had to delay an earnings call due to weakening margins amid tariff uncertainty.

That being said, GM’s EV sales have surged in the U.S. despite these tariffs. The company accounted for over 14.4% of all new EVs sold in the U.S. in April 2025.

Notably, the auto giant has shown commitment to its traditional combustion engine vehicles, with a recent $888 million investment in its Tonawanda Propulsion facility, where it manufactures V-8 engines.

The GM stock declined 1.96% to close at $48.13 on Wednesday.

