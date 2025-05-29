Nvidia Aims To Bypass Big Tech Dependency By Going Straight To International Governments, As It Did Recently With Saudi Arabia

Nvidia NVDA is looking beyond Big Tech as it strategizes global expansion by doing deals with foreign governments, the Financial Times reports.
As the innovative chip company behind artificial intelligence, demand for Nvidia’s technology crosses all boundaries — from neighboring Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley to foreign governments. Following Nvidia’s recently announced multibillion-dollar chip agreement with as a part of a deal with the U.S. government to build a large AI infrastructure, the FT reports that such “sovereign AI” deals are a part of Nvidia’s strategy to be less reliant on “hyperscalers” — large cloud computing companies accounting for over half its data center revenue.
Don't Miss:
- Hasbro, MGM, and Skechers trust this AI marketing firm — Invest before it's too late.
- Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.
Deloitte’s #1 fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.26/share!
Mode Mobile developed a smartphone called EarnPhone, which allows users to earn and save money by playing video games, listening to music and reading the news. With the phone priced at an affordable $99, the barriers to adoption are low.
Earning Opportunity for All Smartphone Users
Mode EarnPhone
State-of-the-art smartphone device includes built-in earning features.
EarnOS
Proprietary earning software turns smartphones into EarnPhones.
Making Its Tech Accessible
To do this, Nvidia is allowing access to its technology from up-and-coming rivals to enable them to foster relationships with cloud service providers like Amazon AMZN and Google, FT reports. The outlet adds that business relationships with Cisco CSCO, Dell DELL, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company HPE will help them enable enterprise customers to create their own IT infrastructure instead of outsourcing to the cloud.
“I’m more certain [about the business opportunity beyond the big cloud providers] today than I was a year ago,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the FT in March.
Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share with a $1000 minimum.
Robotics And Real World Uses
As part of its expansion, Nvidia sees robots as pivotal to introducing AI to practical real-world uses in robotics, drug development and autonomous navigation. The company presented employee-authored literature at a Singapore conference covering these sectors, highlighting the partnerships with Google, GE HealthCare GEHC, and General Motors GM, FT said.
Experts question whether the scope of the deals Nvidia just made in Saudi Arabia is feasible on an ongoing basis.
“Is every country going to announce a $10 billion or $50 billion data center like the Saudis? Of course not,” Seaport Research analyst Jay Goldberg told Reuters. “They’re sort of running out of obvious deals.”
Huang, however, remains bullish: “AI infrastructure is being built out (everywhere) – that’s one of the reasons I’m traveling around the world… AI infrastructure is going to be a part of society,” he told Reuters.
See Also: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.
NVLink Fusion
Huang explained at the recent Computex conference in Taipei that new technology, rather than mega infrastructure deals with sovereign governments, was the key to the company’s expansion, Reuters reported. Specifically, Huang spoke about NVLink Fusion, which allows companies to access Nvidia’s AI infrastructure using custom chips, creating a scalable architecture.
Nvidia Compliant Hardware Will Drive Expansion
Nvidia’s NVLink Fusion platform will encourage companies to build compliant hardware and thus drive demand for Nvidia AI network and data centre parts, Reuters says. It means that Nvidia can be a crucial part of a country or company’s growth without having to carry all the weight of expansion.
Read Next:
- Be part of the next med-tech breakthrough for only $350 — 500+ surgeries already done with nView's AI system.
- Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.30/share!
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.