General Motors (NYSE:GM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

General Motors (NYSE:GM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

General Motors beat estimated earnings by 24.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.09 versus an estimate of $1.68.

Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Motors's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.96 1.34 1.04 EPS Actual 1.35 1.52 1.97 2.25 Revenue Estimate 34.01B 26.65B 29.11B 32.67B Revenue Actual 33.58B 26.78B 34.17B 32.47B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

General Motors management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.5 and $7.5 per share.

