ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
General Motors
(NYSE:GM)
38.80
0.53[1.38%]
At close: Jun 2
38.95
0.1500[0.39%]
After Hours: 7:45PM EDT
Day High/Low38.36 - 39.25
52 Week High/Low34.31 - 67.21
Open / Close38.4 / 38.87
Float / Outstanding1.5B / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.10.7M / 17.9M
Mkt Cap56.6B
P/E6.46
50d Avg. Price39.68
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.36
Total Float1.5B

General Motors (NYSE:GM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

General Motors reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$2.090

Quarterly Revenue

$36B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$36B

Earnings Recap

General Motors (NYSE:GM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

General Motors beat estimated earnings by 24.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.09 versus an estimate of $1.68.

Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Motors's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.19 0.96 1.34 1.04
EPS Actual 1.35 1.52 1.97 2.25
Revenue Estimate 34.01B 26.65B 29.11B 32.67B
Revenue Actual 33.58B 26.78B 34.17B 32.47B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

General Motors management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.5 and $7.5 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of General Motors using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

General Motors Questions & Answers

Q
When is General Motors (NYSE:GM) reporting earnings?
A

General Motors (GM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for General Motors (NYSE:GM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.89, which beat the estimate of $1.70.

Q
What were General Motors’s (NYSE:GM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $37B, which missed the estimate of $41.7B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.