General Motors Tops Canadian EV Market In Q1 As Tesla Sales Tank 87% in Quebec: Report

General Motors Co. GM claims the company is the #1 seller of EVs in Canada, as Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. TSLA sales plummet in Canada's Quebec.

What Happened: The Detroit-based automaker experienced a 252% surge in sales in Q1 2025 in Canada, the company said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Guess who's in the EV driver's seat now? 💪⚡ That's right – we've claimed the top spot as the #1 EV seller in Canada! With 13 electric models, GM's EV sales more than doubled in Q1, meaning more Canadians are choosing our electric vehicles," the company said in the post.

Q1 2025 sales data released by GM showcased that the company's EV sales surge was led by "the Chevrolet Blazer EV up 56 per cent, Cadillac Lyriq up 123.6 per cent, GMC Hummer EV pickup up 232.1 per cent," the company said.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as Tesla recorded an 87% plunge in sales in Canada's Quebec. The data showcased that Musk's company delivered 524 vehicles in the province, while new registrations fell to a two-year low. This is in addition to a 49% fall in the company’s European sales during April 2025.

The decline reportedly stems from a mix of Musk's political associations with U.S. President Donald Trump and DOGE, as well as the Canadian government ending key EV incentives in the country.

Elsewhere, GM EV sales have surged in the U.S. in April, data shows. The company acquired over 14.4% market share in the domestic EV sector despite Trump's tariffs.

Price Action: GM currently trades at $48.59, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com