Glatfelter
(NYSE:GLT)
8.68
00
At close: Jun 2
8.68
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.45 - 18.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding31.6M / 44.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 354K
Mkt Cap388.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.42
Div / Yield0.56/6.45%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.42
Total Float31.6M

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Glatfelter reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$-0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$381.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$381.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Glatfelter missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $156.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 5.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Glatfelter's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.20 0.14 0.18
EPS Actual 0.04 0.21 0.18 0.19
Revenue Estimate 353.00M 270.00M 242.00M 224.00M
Revenue Actual 334.46M 279.65M 244.91M 225.67M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Glatfelter Questions & Answers

Q
When is Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) reporting earnings?
A

Glatfelter (GLT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Q
What were Glatfelter’s (NYSE:GLT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $388.3M, which missed the estimate of $394.1M.

