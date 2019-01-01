Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Glatfelter
Glatfelter Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting GLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) was provided by BMO Capital, and Glatfelter upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Glatfelter, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Glatfelter was filed on July 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Glatfelter (GLT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Glatfelter (GLT) is trading at is $8.68, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.