What Is David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Trading? A Look At Its Q1 Portfolio

David Einhorn, founder and board chair of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd GLRE — and notorious critic of Tesla Inc TSLA — released Greenlight’s holdings for the first quarter last week.

Einhorn has been known in recent years for his near-perpetual short position in Tesla, which has often put him at odds with Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk.

The fund’s portfolio, valued at around $1.84 billion, is diversified across various sectors.

Looking at Greenlight’s 13F, its largest holding continued to be Green Brick Partners Inc GRBK in the materials sector, with 16,600,508 shares worth about $582 million, representing approximately 31.64% of the portfolio.



In the energy sector, Consol Energy Inc CEIX is the second-largest holding, with 2,716,741 shares that have a market value of about $158 million, representing about 8.61% of the portfolio.

The fund made a new investment in Black Knight Inc BKI in the information technology sector, buying 924,740 shares worth approximately $53 million.

In terms of divestments, Greenlight sold all its shares in CNX Resources Corp CNX, Victoria’s Secret & Co VSCO, Funko Inc FNKO, among others.



Photo: Insider Monkey via Flickr Creative Commons