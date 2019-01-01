Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) was reported by UBS on February 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting GLRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 221.75% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) was provided by UBS, and Greenlight Capital Re maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Greenlight Capital Re, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Greenlight Capital Re was filed on February 23, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $25.00. The current price Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) is trading at is $7.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.