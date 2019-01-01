ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Global Partners
(NYSE:GLP)
28.91
0.03[0.10%]
At close: Jun 2
30.00
1.0900[3.77%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.45 - 30.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding20.2M / 34M
Vol / Avg.- / 92K
Mkt Cap982.8M
P/E12.72
50d Avg. Price27.43
Div / Yield2.38/8.24%
Payout Ratio101.76
EPS0.76
Total Float20.2M

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Global Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$0.760

Quarterly Revenue

$4.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.5B

Earnings Recap

 

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Global Partners beat estimated earnings by 790.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $1.95 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Global Partners using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Global Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) reporting earnings?
A

Global Partners (GLP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Q
What were Global Partners’s (NYSE:GLP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.1B, which missed the estimate of $2.2B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.