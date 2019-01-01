Global Partners (NYSE:GLP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Global Partners beat estimated earnings by 790.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $1.95 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.

