Global Partners (NYSE:GLP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) was reported by Stifel on March 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting GLP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.07% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) was provided by Stifel, and Global Partners maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Global Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Global Partners was filed on March 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Global Partners (GLP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.00 to $26.00. The current price Global Partners (GLP) is trading at is $28.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
