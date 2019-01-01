Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Golar LNG
Golar LNG Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.50 expecting GLNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.16% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Golar LNG maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Golar LNG, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Golar LNG was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Golar LNG (GLNG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $33.50. The current price Golar LNG (GLNG) is trading at is $26.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
