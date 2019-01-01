Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$79.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Golar LNG using advanced sorting and filters.
Golar LNG Questions & Answers
When is Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) reporting earnings?
Golar LNG (GLNG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.73, which missed the estimate of $-0.39.
What were Golar LNG’s (NASDAQ:GLNG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $28.4M, which beat the estimate of $21.8M.
