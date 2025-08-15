Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Generation Income Properties Inc GIPR

On June 30, Generation Income Properties issued a business update and overview of strategic alternatives progress. The company's stock fell around 42% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.80.

RSI Value: 19

19 GIPR Price Action: Shares of Generation Income Properties gained 0.3% to trade at $0.82 on Friday.

EPR Properties EPR

On Aug. 15, UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith maintained EPR Props with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $62 to $54. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $41.75.

RSI Value: 28.6

28.6 EPR Price Action: Shares of EPR Properties fell 1.1% to close at $52.46 on Thursday.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc WHLR

On Aug. 5, Wheeler Real Estate posted a decline in quarterly sales. The company's stock fell around 60% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.94.

RSI Value: 22

22 WHLR Ltd Price Action: Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust fell 1.6% to close at $2.08 on Thursday.

