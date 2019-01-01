Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Generation Income
Generation Income Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Generation Income (NASDAQ: GIPR) was reported by EF Hutton on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting GIPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.94% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Generation Income (NASDAQ: GIPR) was provided by EF Hutton, and Generation Income initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Generation Income, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Generation Income was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Generation Income (GIPR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Generation Income (GIPR) is trading at is $6.90, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
