G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting GIII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) was provided by Telsey Advisory Group, and G-III Apparel Group maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of G-III Apparel Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for G-III Apparel Group was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest G-III Apparel Group (GIII) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $32.00. The current price G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is trading at is $26.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
