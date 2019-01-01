ñol

G-III Apparel Group
(NASDAQ:GIII)
26.33
1.20[4.78%]
At close: Jun 2
26.33
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low25.49 - 26.6
52 Week High/Low20.4 - 35.8
Open / Close25.57 / 26.33
Float / Outstanding31M / 48.2M
Vol / Avg.578K / 594.5K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E6.2
50d Avg. Price26.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1
Total Float31M

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$32.00

Lowest Price Target1

$32.00

Consensus Price Target1

$32.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Telsey Advisory Group

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for G-III Apparel Group

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

G-III Apparel Group Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)?
A

The latest price target for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting GIII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)?
A

The latest analyst rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) was provided by Telsey Advisory Group, and G-III Apparel Group maintained their market perform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of G-III Apparel Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for G-III Apparel Group was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating G-III Apparel Group (GIII) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest G-III Apparel Group (GIII) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $32.00. The current price G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is trading at is $26.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

