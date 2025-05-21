Markets have come close to returning to February highs after China and the U.S. reduced their tariffs. While markets are still shaky, with a Treasury bond auction on Tuesday sending stocks down, most of the tariff drama seems to be over for now.

But, while markets as a whole have recovered and earnings are upbeat, some undervalued companies still have not participated in the rebound.

That’s a huge buying opportunity.

Today, we'll look at five undervalued stocks in tariff-stricken industries that could see new life in the second half of 2025. Each of these stocks has at least a 90 Benzinga Edge Value score and a technical or fundamental catalyst indicating that a potential uptrend is forming.

KB Home Inc.

Benzinga Edge Value Score: 94.40

KB Home Inc. KBH builds single-family homes, townhomes, and condos across the southern and western parts of the United States. The company has a $3.8 billion market cap and reported sales over $2.85 billion in the last 12 months. Homebuilders have been under siege for two years now in the face of several headwinds: persistently high mortgage rates, increasing materials costs, tariffs on many of those same materials, and immigration crackdowns cutting into the construction labor force. But now that tariffs have been slashed and the Trump administration seems more focused on a tax cut extension, homebuilders like KB Homes could finally see some relief.

KBH was the rare homebuilder that survived the 2022 bear market with momentum. The stock shot from $25.51 to a new all-time high above $85 in July 2024, the first time it closed over $85 since before the Great Recession of 2005. But momentum faded last fall, and the stock tumbled from $85 to $50 in just five months. However, this selloff might reveal a very undervalued stock: KBH trades at just 7.2 times forward earnings with a 0.56 Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio and 0.94 Price-to-Book (P/B) value. The stock also has technical tailwinds thanks to an emerging support level and bullish movement on the MACD, which could indicate the downtrend is shifting upward.

Shoe Carnival Inc.

Benzinga Edge Value Score: 94.37

Apparel is another industry suffering outsized pain from tariffs, especially in the footwear department. Companies like Nike and Foot Locker have suffered sustained drawdowns, many of which started long before the harshest tariffs were implemented earlier this year. Shoe Carnival SCVL is a smaller firm than these giants, but they sell Nike, Adidas, Sketchers, Converse, and HEYDUDE-brand shoes at brick-and-mortar family-oriented outlets.

Despite tariff pressure, Shoe Carnival has maintained profit margins above 6%. The stock trades at 10 times forward earnings with a 0.46 P/S ratio and 0.84 P/B value and pays a 2.99% dividend yield. Shares are down more than 35% year-to-date (YTD), but the stock has staged a small rally in the last month. SCVL was up 17% the previous month, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a breakout above a multi-month trading range.

Danaos Corp. DAC

Benzinga Edge Value Score: 95.33

Danaos Corp DAC is an international bulk shipper with nearly 70 container ships, operating primarily in Asia and Europe. The company has a $1.6 billion market cap and posted over $1 billion in sales over the last year. Shipping companies were treading water in the sessions following the reciprocal tariff announcement, but rescinding those import fees has sent the stock careening toward new all-time highs.

Danaos reported earnings on May 13, and while the EPS figure was a miss, the company posted a surprise revenue beat, surpassing analysts' expectations by 4.7%. This report spurred researchers at Jeffries to reiterate the stock as a Buy and bump their price target to $105, indicating an upside potential of nearly 24%. The stock trades at just 3.2 times forward earnings, and its 46% profit margins are among the best numbers in the marine shipping industry. Shares are also riding a new support level above the 14-day exponential moving average (EMA), indicating the breakout may have more upward momentum ahead.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Benzinga Edge Value Score: 95.62

Another apparel company on the verge of a potential breakout is G-III Apparel Group GIII, which manufactures licensed brands like DKNY, Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Dockers, and more alongside its own in-house brands and private labels. G-III Apparel has more than $3 billion in annual global sales, and its daily stock chart shows signs of a breakout similar to DAC’s.

The stock's 14-day EMA recently crossed the 21-day EMA, a bullish signal that now sees the 14-day EMA acting as support as shares break out above their pre-Liberation Day high water mark. The RSI also remains under 70, showing the stock has not yet reached overbought levels. GIII expects a net sales boost of more than 6% in the upcoming quarter, and the stock trades at just 6.7 times earnings with a 0.39 P/S ratio and 0.17 debt/equity ratio.

ASE Technology Holdings Co.

Benzinga Edge Value Score: 90.05

Tech is one sector that hasn't been struggling as much as the broader market, but some semiconductor companies are still undervalued, and ASE Technology Holdings ASX has the signs of a stock ready to break higher. ASE tests and packages semiconductors for U.S., Asian and European firms and provides real estate and lab equipment for plants and warehouses.

ASE shares experienced a 14-day and 21-day EMA cross, which provided bullish momentum and sent the stock above its pre-tariff announcement levels. The stock pulled back recently but is now approaching the 14-day EMA, which has been acting as support over the last few weeks. The stock has a 19.7 P/E ratio but trades at just 11.6 times forward earnings, with annual sales eclipsing $18 billion. The company also expects EPS growth of over 40% this year, which could further fuel this rally.

