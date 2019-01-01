QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/55.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.8 - 9.97
Mkt Cap
293.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
29.5M
Outstanding
GigCapital5 Inc is a blank check company.

GigCapital5 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GigCapital5 (GIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GigCapital5 (NYSE: GIA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GigCapital5's (GIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GigCapital5.

Q

What is the target price for GigCapital5 (GIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GigCapital5

Q

Current Stock Price for GigCapital5 (GIA)?

A

The stock price for GigCapital5 (NYSE: GIA) is $9.93 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GigCapital5 (GIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GigCapital5.

Q

When is GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) reporting earnings?

A

GigCapital5 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GigCapital5 (GIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GigCapital5.

Q

What sector and industry does GigCapital5 (GIA) operate in?

A

GigCapital5 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.