Graco (NYSE:GGG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Graco
The latest price target for Graco (NYSE: GGG) was reported by RBC Capital on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $79.00 expecting GGG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.17% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Graco (NYSE: GGG) was provided by RBC Capital, and Graco maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Graco, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Graco was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Graco (GGG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $82.00 to $79.00. The current price Graco (GGG) is trading at is $64.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
