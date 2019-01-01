Graco (NYSE:GGG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Graco (NYSE:GGG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Graco missed estimated earnings by 8.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was up $40.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Graco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.64
|0.60
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.57
|0.62
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|518.94M
|492.09M
|475.94M
|428.75M
|Revenue Actual
|539.62M
|486.70M
|507.16M
|454.13M
