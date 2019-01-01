QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV2.879M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV6.058M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock (GGE) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: GGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock's (GGE) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
What is the target price for Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock (GGE) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock

Q
Current Stock Price for Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock (GGE)?
A

The stock price for Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: GGE) is $3.3 last updated Today at 8:00:04 PM.

Q
Does Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock (GGE) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2015.

Q
When is Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:GGE) reporting earnings?
A

Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock (GGE) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
What sector and industry does Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock (GGE) operate in?
A

Green Giant Inc. - Common Stock is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.