Range
1.3 - 1.38
Vol / Avg.
40.2K/128.7K
Div / Yield
0.11/8.48%
52 Wk
1.14 - 4.32
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.38
P/E
17.95
EPS
0.09
Shares
933.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagamento SA is a technology company offering payment solutions to a range of merchants, from large businesses to the small entrepreneurs. Its portfolio of products includes physical solutions, such as SuperGet, POS devices, digital solutions and services.

Analyst Ratings

Getnet Adquirencia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Getnet Adquirencia (GET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ: GET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Getnet Adquirencia's (GET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Getnet Adquirencia (GET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ: GET) was reported by Nomura on September 14, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting GET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3669.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Getnet Adquirencia (GET)?

A

The stock price for Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ: GET) is $1.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Getnet Adquirencia (GET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Getnet Adquirencia.

Q

When is Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ:GET) reporting earnings?

A

Getnet Adquirencia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Getnet Adquirencia (GET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Getnet Adquirencia.

Q

What sector and industry does Getnet Adquirencia (GET) operate in?

A

Getnet Adquirencia is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.