Other companies in Getnet Adquirencia’s space includes: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA), QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY).
The latest price target for Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ: GET) was reported by Nomura on September 14, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting GET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3669.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ: GET) is $1.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Getnet Adquirencia.
Getnet Adquirencia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Getnet Adquirencia.
Getnet Adquirencia is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.