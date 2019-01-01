QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
GetBusy PLC is involved in the development and sale of software helping customers with document management, communication, and productivity software products across several countries. It offers SmartVault which is a cloud document management system with a cloud portal that is suited to small and medium professional service businesses; and Virtual Cabinet which is a desktop document management system with a cloud portal designed for use in medium to large enterprises professional service businesses. The company's segments include SmartVault; Virtual Cabinet and GetBusy. It generates maximum revenue from Virtual Cabinet segment.

GetBusy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GetBusy (GETBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GetBusy (OTCPK: GETBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GetBusy's (GETBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GetBusy.

Q

What is the target price for GetBusy (GETBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GetBusy

Q

Current Stock Price for GetBusy (GETBF)?

A

The stock price for GetBusy (OTCPK: GETBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GetBusy (GETBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GetBusy.

Q

When is GetBusy (OTCPK:GETBF) reporting earnings?

A

GetBusy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GetBusy (GETBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GetBusy.

Q

What sector and industry does GetBusy (GETBF) operate in?

A

GetBusy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.