GetBusy PLC is involved in the development and sale of software helping customers with document management, communication, and productivity software products across several countries. It offers SmartVault which is a cloud document management system with a cloud portal that is suited to small and medium professional service businesses; and Virtual Cabinet which is a desktop document management system with a cloud portal designed for use in medium to large enterprises professional service businesses. The company's segments include SmartVault; Virtual Cabinet and GetBusy. It generates maximum revenue from Virtual Cabinet segment.