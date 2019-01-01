Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genius Sports missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $32.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.91% drop in the share price the next day.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Genius Sports using advanced sorting and filters.
Genius Sports Questions & Answers
Genius Sports (GENI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
Genius Sports (GENI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 20, 2021 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $-2.84, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
Genius Sports (GENI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 20, 2021 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $53.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.