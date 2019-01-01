QQQ
Range
0.15 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
5.7K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 2.36
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14.4M
Outstanding
Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates through its subsidiary which is engaged in imports and sales of snack food products which include Biscottelli Wafers, Coco Bliss, and Bonbons de Paris among others.

Global Diversified Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Diversified (GDMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Diversified (OTCPK: GDMK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Diversified's (GDMK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Diversified.

Q

What is the target price for Global Diversified (GDMK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Diversified

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Diversified (GDMK)?

A

The stock price for Global Diversified (OTCPK: GDMK) is $0.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Diversified (GDMK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Diversified.

Q

When is Global Diversified (OTCPK:GDMK) reporting earnings?

A

Global Diversified does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Diversified (GDMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Diversified.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Diversified (GDMK) operate in?

A

Global Diversified is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.