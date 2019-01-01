Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Golden Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 115.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was up $33.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Golden Entertainment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.73 0.49 -0.19 EPS Actual 0.59 0.93 3.26 0.35 Revenue Estimate 264.31M 257.46M 251.83M 219.15M Revenue Actual 281.96M 282.42M 292.47M 239.70M

