Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
GD Entertainment & Technology Inc focuses on high growth industries. The company currently has one operating subsidiary, DreamCard, a high-end metal card that personalizes debit and credit cards for a fee which allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its online platform. It also customizes Specialty Cards for Customer Loyalty and Affinity Networks. It simply takes an existing debit or credit card and transfers its data and chip into a new metal, 24karat or Stainless Steel card of the cardholders design and ships it to the holder. GDET markets to the business enterprises that promote commerce to members with a VIP card. Casinos and Affinity Networks form the base of company consumers.

GD Entertainment & Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GD Entertainment & Tech (GDET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GD Entertainment & Tech (OTCPK: GDET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GD Entertainment & Tech's (GDET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GD Entertainment & Tech.

Q

What is the target price for GD Entertainment & Tech (GDET) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GD Entertainment & Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for GD Entertainment & Tech (GDET)?

A

The stock price for GD Entertainment & Tech (OTCPK: GDET) is $0.0004 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:44:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GD Entertainment & Tech (GDET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GD Entertainment & Tech.

Q

When is GD Entertainment & Tech (OTCPK:GDET) reporting earnings?

A

GD Entertainment & Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GD Entertainment & Tech (GDET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GD Entertainment & Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does GD Entertainment & Tech (GDET) operate in?

A

GD Entertainment & Tech is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.