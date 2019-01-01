GD Entertainment & Technology Inc focuses on high growth industries. The company currently has one operating subsidiary, DreamCard, a high-end metal card that personalizes debit and credit cards for a fee which allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its online platform. It also customizes Specialty Cards for Customer Loyalty and Affinity Networks. It simply takes an existing debit or credit card and transfers its data and chip into a new metal, 24karat or Stainless Steel card of the cardholders design and ships it to the holder. GDET markets to the business enterprises that promote commerce to members with a VIP card. Casinos and Affinity Networks form the base of company consumers.