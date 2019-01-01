ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GCP Applied Technologies
(NYSE:GCP)
31.14
0.18[0.58%]
At close: Jun 2
31.12
-0.0200[-0.06%]
After Hours: 4:13PM EDT
Day High/Low30.93 - 31.19
52 Week High/Low20.76 - 32.28
Open / Close30.98 / 31.12
Float / Outstanding47.8M / 74M
Vol / Avg.439.6K / 708.4K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E140.73
50d Avg. Price31.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float47.8M

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GCP Applied Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$237.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$237.3M

Earnings Recap

 

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $14.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GCP Applied Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.19 0.21 0.07
EPS Actual 0.12 0.19 0.22 0.12
Revenue Estimate 244.70M 254.80M 245.80M 202.70M
Revenue Actual 244.30M 249.60M 253.40M 222.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GCP Applied Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

GCP Applied Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) reporting earnings?
A

GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.27.

Q
What were GCP Applied Technologies’s (NYSE:GCP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $287.2M, which beat the estimate of $286.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.