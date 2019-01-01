GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $14.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GCP Applied Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.19 0.21 0.07 EPS Actual 0.12 0.19 0.22 0.12 Revenue Estimate 244.70M 254.80M 245.80M 202.70M Revenue Actual 244.30M 249.60M 253.40M 222.80M

