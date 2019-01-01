GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $14.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GCP Applied Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.19
|0.21
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.19
|0.22
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|244.70M
|254.80M
|245.80M
|202.70M
|Revenue Actual
|244.30M
|249.60M
|253.40M
|222.80M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of GCP Applied Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
GCP Applied Technologies Questions & Answers
GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.27.
The Actual Revenue was $287.2M, which beat the estimate of $286.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.