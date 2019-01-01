QQQ
Range
0.3 - 0.34
Vol / Avg.
16.4K/113K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.34
P/E
-
Shares
27.1B
Outstanding
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd is a Chinese energy company involved in the supplying, manufacturing, and operation of photovoltaic equipment and solar farms. GCL-Poly segments its operations into Solar Material, Solar Farm, and New Energy businesses. Almost all of the company's revenue comes from its Solar Material Business. This division encompasses the production and sale of wafer, a component used in solar cells, and polysilicon, a raw material used in the creation of solar wafer. Sales of wafer, specifically, make up the vast majority of the Solar Material unit's revenue stream. GCL-Poly's Solar Farm and New Energy businesses are, collectively, involved in the operation and construction of solar farms. The company's revenue is primarily derived from customers located in China.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (GCPEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (OTCPK: GCPEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GCL-Poly Energy Holdings's (GCPEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GCL-Poly Energy Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (GCPEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GCL-Poly Energy Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (GCPEF)?

A

The stock price for GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (OTCPK: GCPEF) is $0.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:02:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (GCPEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GCL-Poly Energy Holdings.

Q

When is GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (OTCPK:GCPEF) reporting earnings?

A

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (GCPEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GCL-Poly Energy Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (GCPEF) operate in?

A

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.