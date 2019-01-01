ñol

GCP Applied Technologies
(NYSE:GCP)
31.14
0.18[0.58%]
At close: Jun 2
31.12
-0.0200[-0.06%]
After Hours: 4:13PM EDT
Day High/Low30.93 - 31.19
52 Week High/Low20.76 - 32.28
Open / Close30.98 / 31.12
Float / Outstanding47.8M / 74M
Vol / Avg.439.6K / 708.4K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E140.73
50d Avg. Price31.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float47.8M

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP), Dividends

GCP Applied Technologies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GCP Applied Technologies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.8%

Annual Dividend

$2.88

Last Dividend

Dec 7, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GCP Applied Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GCP Applied Technologies. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.72 on January 2, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GCP Applied Technologies (GCP). The last dividend payout was on January 2, 2019 and was $0.72

Q
How much per share is the next GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GCP Applied Technologies (GCP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.72 on January 2, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)?
A

GCP Applied Technologies has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) was $0.72 and was paid out next on January 2, 2019.

