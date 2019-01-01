|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ: GBRGU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Goldenbridge Acquisition.
There is no analysis for Goldenbridge Acquisition
The stock price for Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ: GBRGU) is $10.2062 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 14:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Goldenbridge Acquisition.
Goldenbridge Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Goldenbridge Acquisition.
Goldenbridge Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.