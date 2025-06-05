This Visa Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the rating for The Southern Company SO from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $102 to $100. Southern shares closed at $88.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $72 to $111. Dollar Tree shares closed at $88.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Timothy Coffey upgraded the rating for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. GBCI from Neutral to Buy and announced a $48 price target. Glacier Bancorp shares closed at $41.21 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded Udemy, Inc. UDMY from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $7 to $9. Udemy shares closed at $7.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev upgraded Visa Inc. V from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $359 to $425. Visa shares closed at $368.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
