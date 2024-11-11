CME Group, Glacier Bancorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin Simpson of Capital Wealth Planning picked CME Group Inc. CME.

On Nov. 7, CME Group extended CEO Terry Duffy‘s contract through 2026. The company appointed Lynne Fitzpatrick as President and CFO, and also named Suzanne Sprague as its new COO.

On Oct. 23, CME reported quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.65 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.584 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.579 billion.

Brian Belski of BMO Capital named Glacier Bancorp, Inc. GBCI, a little bank in Montana.

On Oct. 24, Glacier Bancorp reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $180.231 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $186.939 million.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management picked iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT.

Shannon Saccocia of NB Private Wealth named iShares U.S. Financials ETF IYF as her final trade.

Price Action:

Glacier Bancorp shares gained 0.8% to close at $56.44 during Friday's session.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF shares rose 0.8% during Friday's session.

iShares Bitcoin Trust gained 0.2% during Friday's session.

CME Group shares gained 1.6% to close at $225.66 on Friday.

