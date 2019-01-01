Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.610
Quarterly Revenue
$185.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$215.5M
Earnings History
Glacier Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) reporting earnings?
Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.44.
What were Glacier Bancorp’s (NYSE:GBCI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $86.3M, which missed the estimate of $92.2M.
