Genpact (NYSE:G), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genpact
The latest price target for Genpact (NYSE: G) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $48.00 expecting G to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.07% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genpact (NYSE: G) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Genpact maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genpact, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genpact was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genpact (G) rating was a maintained with a price target of $55.00 to $48.00. The current price Genpact (G) is trading at is $44.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
