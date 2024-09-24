Why Maison Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 91%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Maison Solutions Inc. MSS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter sales results.
Maison Solutions reported $29.60 million in sales this quarter, representing a 114.49% increase over sales of $13.80 million the same period last year.
Maison Solutions shares jumped 91.4% to $1.41 in the pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS gained 69.7% to $4.99 in the pre-market trading session.
- Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. GBNY rose 47.3% to $16.87 in pre-market trading. ESL Federal Credit Union agreed to acquire substantially all assets and liabilities (including deposit account liabilities) of Generations Bank.
- MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO shares rose 31% to $0.2598 in pre-market trading.
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI gained 20.4% to $0.3497 in pre-market trading. The Oncology Institute recently said Mihir Shah, will transition out of the organization effective Oct. 14, to pursue other opportunities.
- Nukkleus Inc. NUKK rose 14.8% to $0.2888 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Monday.
- flyExclusive, Inc FLYX gained 12.3% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after dipping 34% on Monday.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA gained 9.2% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after falling around 7% on Monday.
- Futu Holdings Limited FUTU shares gained 8.3% to $72.90 in pre-market trading.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX shares rose 5% to $3.98 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
Losers
- BioVie Inc. BIVI fell 52.4% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after the company raised $3 million via secondary stock offering of 1.96 million shares at $1.53 per share.
- Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW shares dipped 17.1% to $93.43 in pre-market trading after the company received an order from the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada granting Aristocrat a preliminary injunction relating to L&W’s Dragon Train game..
- Fresh2 Group Limited FRES shares fell 16.5% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Jeffs’ Brands Ltd JFBR shares declined 13.7% to $0.3274 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday.
- Expion360 Inc. XPON fell 12.6% to $0.1023 in pre-market trading following a 38% gain on Monday.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK fell 12.3% to $2.00 in today's pre-market trading after jumping over 8% on Monday.
- Orgenesis Inc ORGS shares fell 11.8% to $0.34 in pre-market trading. Orgenesis shares dipped around 25% on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE shares declined 10.5% to $9.75 in pre-market trading. Hawaiian Electric Industries raised $500 million via secondary stock offering of 54 million shares at $9.25 per share.
- Uxin Limited UXIN declined 5.8% to $2.34 in pre-market trading. Uxin shares jumped 54% on Monday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter sales results.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW shares fell 3.3% to $109.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $2 billion private placement of senior convertible notes.
