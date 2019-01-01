Excluding the Hella acquisition, Faurecia operates in automotive seating, interior systems, cockpit electronics, and emission control technologies. The company has a global presence, with production facilities in 33 countries, but it has about 60% of its facilities located in high-cost countries. Faurecia's five largest customers by percentage of 2020 revenue are Volkswagen at 21%, Stellantis at 18%, Ford at 13%, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance at 12%, and General Motors at 5%. Geographically, Europe accounted for 48% of 2020 revenue, followed by North America at 25%, China at 18%, and all other regions at 9%.