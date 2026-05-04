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Apollo Global Management company logo displayed on mobile phone
May 4, 2026 7:41 AM 1 min read

Apollo, Digital Realty Trust And Archer-Daniels-Midland On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Apollo-managed funds, on April 27, acquired the Interiors Business Group of Forvia SE (OTC:FURCF) in a carve-out transaction. Deal terms remain undisclosed.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, picked Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) ahead of quarterly earnings.

ADM said it will release first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 5. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $21.35 billion.

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Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, recommended Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Lending support to his choice, Digital Realty Trust, on April 23, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance. Digital Realty Trust posted quarterly FFO of $2.04, beating market estimates of $1.94. The company's sales came in at $1.635 billion versus expectations of $1.600 billion.

Price Action:

  • Apollo Global shares rose 1.4% to close at $130.46 on Friday.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland shares gained 0.5% to settle at $74.94 during the session.
  • Digital Realty Trust slipped 0.1% to close at $200.70 during the session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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