There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Fulton Financial is a U.S.-based financial services holding company that operates in five states: Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It offers a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services, such as checking and savings deposit products and loan products. Its services cover five distinct segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and other. The bank derives its revenue from noninterest income, led by its consumer banking segment.

see more
Fulton Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fulton Financial (FULTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULTP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fulton Financial's (FULTP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fulton Financial (FULTP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fulton Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Fulton Financial (FULTP)?

A

The stock price for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULTP) is $23.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fulton Financial (FULTP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fulton Financial.

Q

When is Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) reporting earnings?

A

Fulton Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fulton Financial (FULTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fulton Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Fulton Financial (FULTP) operate in?

A

Fulton Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.