|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|676.880M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Farfetch’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Wayfair (NYSE:W).
The latest price target for Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting FTCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 285.21% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) is $14.278 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Farfetch.
Farfetch’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Farfetch.
Farfetch is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.