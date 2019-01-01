QQQ
Range
14.26 - 15.97
Vol / Avg.
11.7M/6.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.29 - 71.21
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.62
P/E
-
EPS
2.09
Shares
371.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Farfetch is an online platform connecting sellers and buyers of personal luxury goods. It was founded in 2008. The company partners with over 1,000 luxury goods sellers to offer their inventory on the platform. When making the retailers' stock available to almost a million active customers, the company charges a cut of around 30% (third-party take rate). Geographically, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa account for 37% of the company's sales, the Asia-Pacific 36%, and the Americas 27%. The company operates digital marketplace platform Farfetch, Browns stores and acquired branded company New Guard Group.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV676.880M

Analyst Ratings

Farfetch Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farfetch (FTCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farfetch's (FTCH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Farfetch (FTCH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting FTCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 285.21% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Farfetch (FTCH)?

A

The stock price for Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) is $14.278 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farfetch (FTCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farfetch.

Q

When is Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) reporting earnings?

A

Farfetch’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Farfetch (FTCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farfetch.

Q

What sector and industry does Farfetch (FTCH) operate in?

A

Farfetch is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.