FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) was reported by Stifel on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $47.00 expecting FORM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.04% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) was provided by Stifel, and FormFactor maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FormFactor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FormFactor was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FormFactor (FORM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $51.00 to $47.00. The current price FormFactor (FORM) is trading at is $41.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
