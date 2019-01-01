FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.490
Quarterly Revenue
$197.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$197.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of FormFactor using advanced sorting and filters.
FormFactor Questions & Answers
When is FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) reporting earnings?
FormFactor (FORM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.27.
What were FormFactor’s (NASDAQ:FORM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $144M, which beat the estimate of $134.5M.
