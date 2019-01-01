ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Amicus Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:FOLD)
7.95
00
At close: May 27
7.95
00
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.91 - 12.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding278.6M / 280.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.8M
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float278.6M

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Amicus Therapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.300

Quarterly Revenue

$78.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$78.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amicus Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amicus Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.18 -0.22 -0.24
EPS Actual -0.29 -0.19 -0.19 -0.25
Revenue Estimate 83.28M 80.11M 73.36M 71.65M
Revenue Actual 82.15M 79.55M 77.41M 66.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Analyze the earnings history of Amicus Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Amicus Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) reporting earnings?
A

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.34, which beat the estimate of $-0.36.

Q
What were Amicus Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:FOLD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $7.2M, which beat the estimate of $6.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.