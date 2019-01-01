Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amicus Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amicus Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.18 -0.22 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.19 -0.19 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 83.28M 80.11M 73.36M 71.65M Revenue Actual 82.15M 79.55M 77.41M 66.40M

