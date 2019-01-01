Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting FOLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.10% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Amicus Therapeutics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Amicus Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Amicus Therapeutics was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $14.00. The current price Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) is trading at is $7.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
