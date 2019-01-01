Federal National Mortgage (OTC:FNMA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Federal National Mortgage
Federal National Mortgage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Federal National Mortgage (OTCQB: FNMA) was reported by Odeon Capital on September 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FNMA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Federal National Mortgage (OTCQB: FNMA) was provided by Odeon Capital, and Federal National Mortgage downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Federal National Mortgage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Federal National Mortgage was filed on September 17, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 17, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) is trading at is $0.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
