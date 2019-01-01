Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fidelity National Finl beat estimated earnings by 7.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $65.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fidelity National Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.65 1.42 1.23 EPS Actual 2.16 2.12 2.06 1.56 Revenue Estimate 3.11B 3.28B 2.91B 2.88B Revenue Actual 4.80B 3.89B 3.85B 3.10B

