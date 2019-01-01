Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fidelity National Finl
Fidelity National Finl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) was reported by Barclays on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $73.00 expecting FNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.74% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) was provided by Barclays, and Fidelity National Finl maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fidelity National Finl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fidelity National Finl was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fidelity National Finl (FNF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $74.00 to $73.00. The current price Fidelity National Finl (FNF) is trading at is $42.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
