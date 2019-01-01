FMC (NYSE:FMC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
FMC (NYSE:FMC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FMC beat estimated earnings by 9.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.71.
Revenue was up $155.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 5.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FMC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|1.32
|1.78
|1.51
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|1.43
|1.81
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|1.38B
|1.17B
|1.23B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.41B
|1.19B
|1.24B
|1.20B
Earnings History
