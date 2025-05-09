Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Tronox Holdings plc TROX

Dividend Yield: 9.77%

9.77% BMO Capital analyst John McNulty downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $13 to $7 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst John McNulty downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $13 to $7 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $8 on May 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $8 on May 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Recent News: On April 30, Tronox Holdings posted first-quarter adjusted loss of 15 cents per share.

On April 30, Tronox Holdings posted first-quarter adjusted loss of 15 cents per share.

Huntsman Corporation HUN

Dividend Yield: 8.32%

8.32% JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $17 to $13 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Michael Sison downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $17 to $13 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On May 1, Huntsman reported in-line loss for the first quarter.

On May 1, Huntsman reported in-line loss for the first quarter.

FMC Corporation FMC

Dividend Yield: 6.34%

6.34% Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $49 to $53 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $49 to $53 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $72 to $55 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Michael Harrison maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $72 to $55 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On April 30, FMC issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On April 30, FMC issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

